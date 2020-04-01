In the U.S., most people have bought into the notion of a mono-crop, constantly green lawn as the ideal yard, but it’s not.
Nationwide, we have 40.5 million acres of lawn, according to NASA. Grass is the largest irrigated “crop.” In the summer, Americans in the East use 30% of all water consumed on their lawns and 60 percent in the West, where water is scarce.
Wasting water on our lawns makes grass grow faster so we have to mow more often. In addition to adding to air and noise pollution, mowing consumes a lot of time, and if you have to pay someone, it’s not cheap.
In his new book, “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” Doug Tallamy, an entomologist and wildlife ecologist at the University of Delaware, says we can turn our unproductive grass lawns into wildlife corridors and connect our children to nature in their backyards.
These “Homegrown National Parks” filled with native plants will be healthier for people, too.
Forty percent of the chemicals we use on our lawns are banned in other countries because they cause cancer.
We use as many fertilizers on our lawn as the agriculture industry does for crops. More than half runs off into our drinking water supplies.
Deadly herbicides and pesticides kill all life, not just their intended targets. Nematodes and other critters are crucial to soil health.
When grass or weeds grow where you don’t want them and weeding is not an option, there are less harmful alternatives.
Organic sprays are better choices. A less expensive alternative is simply mixing a gallon of vinegar with a cup of salt and a splash of liquid detergent to make it stick. Many users swear by it.
Roundup, the most widely used herbicide in the U.S., has been named a possible carcinogen by the World Health Organization. Users of Roundup who have developed cancer have prevailed in recent court cases in the U.S.
The lawsuits claim the weed killer causes several types of cancer including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, b-cell lymphoma and leukemia.
Instead of a toxic wasteland, your yard can host native plants that attract the pollinators we need for food (see last week’s column).
You can even grow your own food in a small garden or a few planters of fresh vegetables, fruits and herbs.
Native trees like red mulberries, pawpaws and persimmons are good choices for fruit trees.
Making your own compost is a great way to enhance the soil in your yard, no matter what you are planting. It’s also the eco-friendly way to manage vegetative waste.
While we are creating natural spaces, we need to do away with dusk-to-dawn lights. Not only do they block the stars, they interfere with many nocturnal animals and are one of the main reasons moths and fireflies are disappearing.
No matter what you plant, it pays to research what native varieties do best in our region. The National Wildlife Foundation and Audubon have recommended lists at nwf.org/NativePlantFinder/ and www.audubon.org/native-plants.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
