The world recently lost its modern-day Johnny Appleseed when Thomas Nelson Burford died on March 29.
Born in 1935 on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County, Tom and his brother Walter founded and operated Burford Brothers, a consortium that included a farm, orchard, fruit tree nursery, sawmill and antique furniture reproduction facility.
But Tom Burford was best known as an authority and historian on apples and cider. Author of a number of books, he wrote “Apples of North America,” an acclaimed work that received the 2014 American Horticultural Society book award. He lectured nationally and was known as “Professor Apple.”
His book, “Apples: A Catalog of International Varieties,” has informed numerous small orchards across the country.
“He was such a good teacher because he was such a good storyteller,” said Margi Vaughan, past president of the Lynchburg Tree Stewards. “What a character. They don’t make them like that anymore.”
Burford did multiple apple grafting workshops over several years as a fundraiser to support the Tree Stewards.
Longtime Tree Steward president Marge Denham said Burford’s “willingness to share his knowledge” made him special. “No matter what you asked him, he would come out and help you,” she said.
Unfortunately, as many people found out, apples are very difficult to grow. Most suffer from fireblight or other diseases. They have to be heavily sprayed to beat bacteria, insects and fungi.
Before you plant an apple tree, you need to know what you will do with the apples, Burford once told me. Do you want them for snacks, pies or cider? These are the first questions to ask when considering planting an orchard, large or small, he said.
Burford, who designed orchards all over the U.S. and occasionally overseas, was still gallivanting around the world at age 80, in search of new varieties and techniques for creating the perfect apple or orchard.
Apples are not native to the U.S., and early settlers planted apple seeds that produced a different tree from each seed. Apple trees have to be grafted to produce consistent fruit.
The world now boasts 16,000 varieties of apples. They got their start in Kazakhstan, where the fruit ranges from the size or your little fingernail to a softball. Alas, acid rain from the Danube Valley is destroying 300-year-old orchards, and the race is on to preserve them.
Burford believed in doing just that. He favored the older varieties and was quick to tell you that Albemarle Pippin was one of the best and red delicious was the worst.
Tree Steward Alex Newmark remembered how Burford said red delicious apples were anything but. “His guerilla campaign against red delicious could be a movie,” Newmark said.
Though he lived in Amherst, Burford was a force in Lynchburg. He was on the founding board of directors for Lynchburg Grows and served on the Old City Cemetery board for a number of years.
A few years ago, the Tree Stewards planted three crabapple trees at Old City Cemetery in his honor. That’s a good place to remember him.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.