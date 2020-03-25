While we are trying to keep a safe distance from each other, it’s time to take a closer look at the natural world.
Most of us no longer experience yards and gardens filled with monarch butterflies and honeybees.
Careful observers see that birds are not nearly as plentiful as they used to be. We have lost 3 billion birds in North America since 1970, nearly a third of these amazing creatures.
But there is hope because we each have the power to turn these declines around, and the answer is as simple as planting native trees, shrubs and flowers.
In his new book, “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” Doug Tallamy, an entomologist and wildlife ecologist at the University of Delaware, guides us toward restoring a healthy environment.
If we turn even half of our unproductive grass lawns into fertile vibrant spaces, we can recreate wildlife corridors throughout the country and connect our children to nature in their backyards.
These corridors that Tallamy calls “Homegrown National Parks” have the potential “to restore some semblance of ecosystem function to more the twenty million acres of what is now ecological wasteland,” that is, lawns.
Such efforts have already provided welcome success stories: monarchs and native bees on the High Line in New York City and 103 species of birds in a tiny yard half a block from Chicago’s Kennedy Expressway.
Native plants are critical because insects have evolved over millennia to eat the toxins that plants produce. Monarch caterpillars, for example, feed only on milkweed before they pupate and become butterflies.
Insects can’t suddenly switch to non-native species, and that’s why the monarch population has crashed by 96% since 1976. Agriculture and development have wiped out most of the milkweed they need to survive.
Planting milkweed helps monarchs and also attracts other insects. Other native flowering species like goldenrod, asters, joe pye weed, coneflowers and sunflowers attract pollinators.
Large trees provide critical habitat for a variety of wildlife, while also reducing energy costs by shading your house, sucking up carbon dioxide, producing oxygen and reducing stormwater runoff.
According to Tallamy, to successfully raise one clutch, for example, chickadees must gather between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars in the 16 days before they fledge. A single white oak can harbor 534 species of butterflies and moths.
Though they take years to mature, oak trees provide the biggest bang for the most species in our area.
Non-natives like gingko and callery (Bradford) pear trees, however, may have virtually no caterpillars on them.
Every native plant, from black cherry and willow trees to viburnum and wild grapes, hosts multiple species of caterpillars and pollinators. Don’t forget: bees love clover.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, three-fourths of the world’s flowering plants and about 35% of the world’s food crops depend on animal pollinators to reproduce.
The National Wildlife Foundation and Audubon have region-specific lists of native plants at nwf.org/NativePlantFinder/ and www.audubon.org/native-plants.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
