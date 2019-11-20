Raevon Martin was all smiles Wednesday afternoon.
Throughout the day, Martin — a 17-year-old senior at E.C. Glass High School — learned that he had been accepted into Ferrum College, Richard Bland College, Eastern Mennonite University and the University of Mary Washington.
"I feel relieved and excited at the same time," Martin said. "It's like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I have options now for my future."
Martin was one of dozens of seniors at E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools who were accepted into Virginia colleges and universities Wednesday during Virginia College Application Week, part of a statewide initiative to encourage students to apply to Virginia colleges and technical programs early in their senior year.
This is the seventh year Beacon of Hope, a Lynchburg-based nonprofit that encourages students to pursue post-secondary education, has organized Virginia College Application Week events in Lynchburg City Schools, working with students to complete applications, forward transcripts and begin the financial aid process.
"We've been preparing for months for this week," Beth Joseph, Beacon of Hope director of operations, said. "This is our Super Bowl."
On Wednesday, admissions representatives from a number of colleges and universities — including Liberty University, University of Lynchburg, Randolph College, Sweet Briar College, Averett University, Longwood University and Radford University — were at E.C. Glass and Heritage to assist students with admissions, conduct interviews and, in some cases, approve a student for admission onsite.
"For many of our students, being accepted to a college on the spot can be a very powerful experience," Beacon of Hope Executive Director Laura Hamilton said. "Many of these students are the first in their families to go to college."
Shantara Woolfolk was visibly nervous Wednesday afternoon as she waited her turn to meet with representatives from Longwood.
"I've been worried about the interview," Woolfolk said. "I'm not sure what they are going to ask me."
About 15 minutes later, however, Woolfolk ran up to Beth Joseph, hugged her and delivered some good news.
"I got in," Woolfolk said. "I feel so relieved."
Hamilton said LCS students are taking advantage of the free application process this year by applying to multiple schools.
"More than 1,500 individual applications were submitted last year from a graduating class of roughly 550 seniors," Hamilton said. "This year, we expect at least 85% of seniors to have completed at least one application for college or technical training programs by the end of the week."
E.C. Glass senior Elizabeth McNamara applied to nine schools. She learned on Wednesday that she had been accepted into all of them.
"I have a lot of thinking to do now," McNamara said laughing. "I'm going to have to make a pros and cons list."
Brandon Farris got on-the-spot acceptances to Liberty University, Randolph College and Virginia State University on Wednesday.
"It feels amazing," Farris said. "I thought it would take me a long time to get into college but I worked hard and kept my grades up."
Farris also expressed his gratitude to Beacon of Hope for helping him get into college.
"Beacon of Hope is amazing," Farris said. "They helped me with SAT prep, tutoring and the whole application process. They are just all around amazing."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.