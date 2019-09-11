Roger Jermaine Stevenson

A Lynchburg man is in jail on charges of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer after a hit-and-run incident, according to his arrest warrant.

Roger Jermaine Stevenson, 27, is also charged with felony hit-and-run from the Aug. 26 incident, warrants state.

Investigator T. M. Woody, with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, is listed as the complainant in both warrants, which were issued the night of Aug. 26. Records indicate Stevenson was arrested in Virginia Beach by officers there on Aug. 28 and booked into jail locally on Monday.

Reached Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department said they had no record of Stevenson’s arrest. Officials with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Department could not be reached Wednesday, and a message left for Sheriff Barry Letterman was not returned as of press time.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said Wednesday she understands Woody is uninjured.

Capital murder of a law enforcement officer is defined in Virginia code as “the willful, deliberate and premeditated killing of a law enforcement officer … for the purpose of interfering with the performance of his official duties.”

A conviction of attempted capital murder can mean a sentence of anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.

Stevenson remains in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center without bond. Court records indicate he was arraigned Wednesday and his next court date is scheduled for Nov. 14.

Reporter

Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.

