The identity of a man killed in a crash on the U.S. 29 bypass on Thursday has been released.
Ernest F. Andrews, 70, of New Bern, North Carolina, was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. on the U.S. 29 bypass, less than a mile south of Izaak Walton Road, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Andrews was driving a tractor-trailer northbound, when he ran off the right side of road and struck a guardrail. He died at the scene.
The release states Andrews was wearing a seat belt. A medical emergency is considered as a factor in the crash.