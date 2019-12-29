A teenager faces a second-degree murder charge after a man was found dead in the 600 block of Gum Street on Saturday night.
According to a Lynchburg Police Department news release, officers we called to the 2000 block of Hazel Street in a White Rock Hill neighborhood near Grace Street for a report of a malicious wounding at about 8:12 p.m. Saturday night. There, they found a boy, age 15, with a single gunshot wound to his arm, the release states.
The responding officers, using a canine unit, found Darius Saunders, Jr., 31, of Lynchburg, on Gum Street, a few blocks away, with a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to the release. Lynchburg Police and Fire Department medics began lifesaving procedures but Saunders died.
The teenager was arrested Saturday night; he has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He also was served with an outstanding juvenile detention order, the release states.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. J. Tucker at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
