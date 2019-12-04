BEDFORD — To Kevin Josue Soto-Bonilla, the Lynchburg teen he was sent down from Maryland to help kill was merely “a nameless rival called a ‘chavala,’ but he had to die.”
That’s according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, who spoke to a jury at the outset of Soto-Bonilla’s trial on charges of capital murder, gang participation and other crimes Wednesday.
The victim was Raymond Wood, a 17-year-old who was selling marijuana to two men in Lynchburg he didn’t know were members of MS-13, according to Nance. MS-13 is a violent street gang with roots in California and El Salvador, that has been active elsewhere, including on the East Coast.
Victor Arnoldo Rodas was found guilty of Wood’s murder last year. Evidence in the case showed he was living near Lynchburg and buying weed from Wood when their interactions became tense. He and a high-ranking “homeboy” in MS-13, Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, decided to kill Wood partially because “MS-13 wanted Lynchburg for themselves,” Nance said.
That’s when Soto-Bonilla and a list of other gang members became involved, and it all ended with Wood’s body being found on a Bedford County road March 27, 2017.
Nance and defense attorney Anthony Anderson only had time to make their opening arguments Wednesday afternoon, since selecting the 14-person jury took nearly three full days of interviews and legal arguments.
Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike said it was the longest jury selection process he’d seen in more than 41 years in that courtroom, including three capital murder trials he prosecuted.
Soto-Bonilla’s trial is expected to last about two weeks.
Wood’s murder was a means by which Soto-Bonilla and others could climb the ranks in the gang, Nance said in his opening statement. He displayed a chart mapping the different gang members involved in Wood’s murder on different levels in different locations.
Soto-Bonilla spoke daily with a high-ranking gang member in Silver Spring, Maryland, named Michael Eduardo Contreras, or “Katra,” Nance described.
Contreras is facing charges in federal court related to his leadership in MS-13. He’s accused of sending gang members down to help murder Wood, something Nance told the jury Wednesday.
Another gang leader connected Soto-Bonilla with that group, and he accompanied three other gang members down to Lynchburg, Nance said. When they all convened at Coreas-Ventura’s Tunbridge Road apartment and passed around a knife that’d later be used on Wood, Soto-Bonilla bragged about how he’d cut the teen’s throat.
He helped drag Wood into the Honda Accord after they arrived at his house under the pretext of a weed deal, Nance said, and when they arrived on an isolated spot off of Roaring Run Road, Soto-Bonilla and the others attacked him and left him with “horrendous injuries.”
Fleeing the scene on foot, Soto-Bonilla was part of a group of four stuck in the remote rural stretches of Bedford County without a cellphone as Rodas was arrested while driving back to Lynchburg. Soto-Bonilla talked to a nearby farmer to call a low-ranking gang member, hiding out in a Lynchburg hotel room, to pick them up.
Once they caught a ride back to Lynchburg, Soto-Bonilla and another co-defendant reached back out to Maryland for help.
Juan Martin Hernandez was called to get the two out of Lynchburg and kept them with him in Charlottesville for a few days before they made their way back to Maryland.
Hernandez did so having talked his way out of helping with Wood’s killing, according to Nance, but deciding he couldn’t disobey a homeboy’s orders twice in a row.
He pleaded guilty in August to gang participation, being an accessory after the fact in murder and abduction, and is awaiting sentencing.
After the murder, Nance said Soto-Bonilla laid low and eventually was placed in Long Island, New York. But, he had a new nickname in the gang now: “Carnicero,” or butcher.
Law enforcement in New York began to catch wind of a gang murder in Virginia, Nance said, and Soto-Bonilla was arrested Sept. 19, almost six months after Wood’s death.
In his opening statement, defense attorney Anderson called Nance’s statements a “really nice set of facts,” but told the jury he expects no eyewitnesses will say his client killed Wood.
He anticipated any number of Soto Bonilla’s co-defendants to testify at his trial, having struck deals with Nance’s office in exchange.
Cristian Josue Sanchez-Gomez, who Nance said escaped with Soto-Bonilla and was sent to Charlottesville after the Wood murder, testified last year at Rodas’ trial. At one point during the trial, he said he still was expecting the death penalty.
Anderson told the jury the only people who’d be saying his client had any role in Wood’s death would be his co-conspirators, calling their reliability into question.
He also said after analysis of items and stains in the vehicles connected to the crime, Soto-Bonilla’s DNA wasn’t present but that of his co-defendants was.
The trial will proceed Today with the prosecution’s witnesses.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.