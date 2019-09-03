Among those indicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court Tuesday by a grand jury are defendants in several shootings, robberies and burglaries.
Adrian Caron Ligon, 21, and Isaiah Joshua Dillard, 21, are charged from a May 12 shooting near the C & C Mini Market off of 12th Street.
Security camera footage from the convenience store showed the two seemingly recognizing each other that night, according to testimony from the preliminary hearing in the case. Once outside, the two suddenly started shooting at each other.
Responding to the area, officers said they found “quite a few” shell casings and Ligon in the back of a pickup truck with gunshot wounds. Both he and Dillard were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for their injuries and Dillard was later transferred to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Ligon told law enforcement he was shot, but didn’t know who did it, according to testimony. Dillard said the same in a separate interview and that he didn’t have a gun that night.
Both were indicted on charges of malicious wounding, using a firearm in a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits. Dillard was also charged with possessing a firearm as a non-violent felon.
Both are being held in jail and are scheduled for a Dec. 17 trial.
In a separate shooting case from April 13, Leon Rufus Rose, 45, of Lynchburg, was indicted Tuesday on charges of malicious wounding, using a firearm in a felony and possessing a firearm as a violent felon. His charges stem from a shooting that injured Dwayne Kendrick during a party at Rose’s house at 507 Norwood St.
Kendrick testified in a previous hearing that he crossed the street away from the house when Rose was arguing with another man, heard gunshots and started driving a car down the street. He noticed a bullet wound to his shin and went to the hospital.
Rose is being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and is scheduled for a Dec. 18 trial.
Also among those indicted was Shawn Malik Rose, 19, of Lynchburg, who was identified as the driver and one of three defendants in an early February series of thefts from within and around the University of Lynchburg campus. He’s facing a list of 13 charges, which includes multiple counts of larceny and burglary.
Rose’s two co-defendants, Matthew Lucas Creasy and Shyheim Monte Hamlett, pleaded guilty to their charges in mid-August. Hamlett was sentenced to five years in prison for his role breaking into homes and stealing from cars. Creasy is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 2.
Rose is being held in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and scheduled for a trial on Oct. 28.
Another man the grand jury indicted in a separate case was 18-year-old Dehondria Jaleeka Hillman. He’s charged with three counts of robbery and eight other related charges from an April 24 incident at the Papa John’s on Timberlake Road.
Workers said two masked men entered the store through the back employee entrance that night, one of them pointing a gun at them and demanding money. They handed around $700 and their cellphones to the robbers. Law enforcement said they found cards with Hillman’s name on them outside near the store, and matched a hoodie he was wearing in other surveillance footage to footage from the robbery.
Hillman is scheduled for a jury trial on Dec. 3 and is being held in the Amherst County Adult Detention Center.
