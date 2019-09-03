Charges of malicious wounding and firearm use against a Lynchburg woman from a March shooting will go before a grand jury, a judge decided Tuesday.
Quashana Urekia Adams, 23, was arrested March 24 in the shooting of Sherman Morris, who attorneys said Tuesday lived next door to Adams on the 1600 block of Monsview Place.
According to Lynchburg Police Detective Todd Barley, Adams told him in an interview that day Morris was getting increasingly aggressive with her while trying to sell her drugs the night of March 23. She said Morris was “rushing at her” and she had told him to leave her property, according to Barley.
She retrieved a gun from inside the house and shot at Morris, Barley said.
Testifying at Adams’ Tuesday preliminary hearing in Lynchburg General District Court, Morris said he was struck by a bullet in his right buttock and required staples. He denied threatening Adams, running at Adams or trying to sell her drugs.
Morris said he had been drinking earlier that day and was standing where his and Adams’ yards met when he was shot. He said he considered Adams “a nice person” but otherwise didn’t talk much to her.
Adams’ attorney, Gregory Casker, asked General District Judge Randy Krantz not to certify her charges, saying there was no malicious intent shown at the hearing. Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said Morris’ injury to his backside isn’t consistent with Adams’ description of him rushing at her.
Krantz found enough probable cause in the case to certify Adams’ charges to a grand jury in Lynchburg Circuit Court.
Adams remains out of jail on a $20,000 bond. The next Lynchburg grand jury convenes in October.
