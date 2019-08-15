A sergeant with the Army National Guard has been charged with illegally possessing a rifle with a bump stock, other firearm offenses and drug offenses.
Charles Jacob Floyd, 26, was arrested Aug. 5 and denied bond at a Tuesday hearing in Lynchburg General District Court.
He’s charged with using a machine gun for an aggressive purpose, possessing a sawed-off shotgun, three counts of possessing a gun with a schedule 1 or 2 drug, distribution of marijuana and failure to report for duty.
Property owners on a “mandatory” inspection of Floyd’s home on McConville Road in late July found marijuana plants and called police, according to a search warrant in the case. An officer found the plants, paraphernalia, “assault rifles, and assault rifle accessories” in plain view there.
Police seized four rifles, several boxes of ammunition and magazines, “’brass’ knuckles” and a Lynchburg Police Department patch, according to an inventory list from that search warrant.
At Floyd’s bond hearing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jessica Vormwald said one rifle found in Floyd's home had a silencer attached and another had a bump stock attached. Bump stock devices became illegal by U.S. law on March 26 because they turn firearms into machine guns, and owners were required to destroy or abandon them by that date.
She said not all of the firearms were legal in the physical state they were in — something echoed by Floyd’s attorney, who said the charges allege his client had “not registered” one weapon and the other was “nonconforming…in some way.”
Vormwald called Floyd’s setup a “full-on grow operation” with a hydroponic system, and pointed out there have been multiple shootings in the city stemming from weed deals, including one murder case that ended in a plea deal last week.
After Floyd was arrested on Aug. 5, one of his superiors in the National Guard inventoried his Jeep that was parked at the recruiting office near Leesville Road. He called police to search the vehicle after finding drug paraphernalia there.
Among the items seized from Floyd’s Jeep were hypodermic needles, white powder, pills and Narcan, which is used to revive people who’ve overdosed on opiates.
Robert Feagans Jr., Floyd’s attorney, said his client is a “soldier that has served his country” and is scheduled for Virginia National Guard maneuvers in coming months. Asking for a secured bond, he said Floyd would live with his grandparents locally if released.
General District Court Judge Randy Krantz pondered whether to grant Floyd bond, voicing concern that his preliminary hearing isn’t scheduled until Jan. 14 and pretrial assessments showed Floyd to be low-risk.
Vormwald said possession of a firearm with more than one pound of marijuana creates a presumption against bond. When questioned by Judge Krantz about the “aggressive purpose” portion of Floyd’s machine gun charge, she said a full report in the case hasn’t been completed yet.
Krantz ultimately denied bond, telling Feagans he could appeal that decision to higher court or Krantz could revisit it within 30 days, taking into consideration whether the preliminary hearing could be moved forward. Floyd will remain in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center, where he has been held since Aug. 5.
Virginia National Guard spokesperson Cotton Puryear said the final outcome of any civilian criminal case determines what administrative action is taken against a military member. He said any judicial obligations in a pending case take precedence over Virginia National Guard training, but any soldier released from jail would be expected to take part in scheduled training.
Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison said she doesn't recall someone being charged in Lynchburg with possessing a machine gun for an aggressive or offensive purpose within the past three to four years.
She pointed out that the Virginia State Crime Commission will be addressing federal firearm regulations when it meets Monday and Tuesday.