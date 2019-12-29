The Moore's County Store on Boonsboro Road was robbed Sunday night, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.
Officers responded to the store in the 4900 block of Boonsboro Road at about 7:32 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery, the release says. A black man wearing a black beanie, black rag around his face, and blue jeans left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
