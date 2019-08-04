Lynchburg Police are investigating an overnight break-in at JoJo Pizza on Lakeside Drive.
According to a police department news release, the restaurant at 1400 Lakeside Drive was broken into sometime overnight and an undisclosed amount of money was taken. The crime was reported at 10:37 a.m. Sunday.
A Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Department K9 assisted in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Det. Davis at (434) 455-6166, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.