Charges from a robbery at the Papa John’s on Timberlake Road will proceed to a higher court, a judge decided Thursday.
Dehondria Jaleeka Hillman, 18, was arrested in Myrtle Beach and charged with four counts of robbery, four counts of using a firearm in a felony, one count of grand larceny and one count of wearing a mask. Court and jail records indicate he was arrested May 6 following the April 24 incident.
At Hillman’s preliminary hearing in Lynchburg General District Court Thursday, two Papa John’s employees testified to encountering two masked men that night, entering through the back employee door about an hour after the store closed at midnight.
Manager Christopher Harvey said one masked man pointed a pistol at him and demanded money. Once he gave some to them — around $700, according to totals calculated after the robbery — he said they demanded the workers lie on the floor and give up their cell phones before they left.
Harvey said both men appeared to be wearing dark clothing and one was wearing a red hoodie. He confirmed surveillance footage from that night captured both men.
Detectives with the Lynchburg Police Department discovered three cell phones near a store close to the Papa John’s and a wallet with cards bearing Hillman’s name on it outside the restaurant.
They also used evidence from a recording made at a cell phone deposit kiosk earlier in April to identify Hillman. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pflieger introduced those photos, which showed Hillman wearing a hoodie matching the one from the robbery as he exchanged what detectives said was a stolen iPhone for $80 cash.
Daniel Mowry, Hillman’s attorney, said there were only “loose connections” tying his client to the robbery. He established with detectives that Hillman didn’t admit to the robbery while speaking with law enforcement.
General District Court Judge Stephanie Maddox found probable cause to submit Hillman’s charges to a grand jury.
Hillman is being held in the Amherst County Adult Detention Center. The next Lynchburg grand jury convenes Sept. 3.