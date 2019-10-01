A Madison Heights man is dead and another man is in custody following a Tuesday afternoon shooting on Riverview Road in Amherst County.
Sheriff E.W. Viar said officers arrived at the residence at 147 Riverview Road about a minute after the call came in around 3:11 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found a deceased man, whom Viar described as an older gentleman, at the back of the inside of the home with a gunshot wound, he said.
Another man whom he did not immediately identify was immediately taken into custody after authorities arrived. He will be charged, according to Viar. He said there is no immediate threat to the public and the suspect is in custody.
The area around the home is blocked off to traffic and Viar said it will remain closed as authorities process the scene in upcoming hours. He urged residents to avoid the area if they can.
The incident is under investigation. Viar declined to immediately comment on the relationship between the man arrested and the victim.
Viar said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office will release more details at a later time.
“A lot of good people here,” Viar said of relatives of the victim on scene. “Very sad.”
