BEDFORD — Witness testimony started Thursday for one of four alleged gang members charged with capital murder of a Lynchburg teen back in March 2017.
Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla, 22, also faces charges of abduction for pecuniary benefit, robbery and participating in the violent MS-13 street gang.
He's the second defendant to face trial: three men connected to the death of 17-year-old Raymond Wood have pleaded to their charges. Another was found guilty of first-degree murder in a trial last year and sentenced to 55 years behind bars.
Thursday's proceedings started out with the same testimony from the same witnesses who testified at the trial of Victor Rodas last year.
Witnesses described how Wood's body was found on Roaring Run Road the night of March 27, 2017, and the crime scene evidence around him: a rock with bloodstains, a bag of marijuana and his severed right hand.
After law enforcement witnesses, the next person to take the stand was Danny Ventura, who lived near Soto Bonilla in Maryland and was friends with him for about eight months before the killing.
Ventura, who hasn't been charged in connection to Wood's death, said through a translator he drove Soto Bonilla and two other gang members down to Lynchburg on March 27.
Earlier that day, he testified he was with a high-ranking "homeboy" gang member nicknamed "Katra," who currently faces gang charges in federal court.
Ventura said he was directed to pick up three members of MS-13 and drive them to an unspecified place in Virginia. While on the road, the group received a phone call, played on speakerphone, telling them they would "make a soup," or kill someone. At that, he said Soto Bonilla and the others "became happy," and they were sent their precise destination.
When they arrived at Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura's house in Lynchburg, Ventura said the murder weapon was passed around — Coreas-Ventura making a motion across his throat with it and Soto Bonilla saying he'd cut off the victim's hand.
A lower-ranking member of the gang, Ventura said he had to stay behind, keeping two gang members' cell phones and waiting at a hotel.
When Soto Bonilla finally called him the next morning from an unknown phone number, Ventura said he sounded nervous in asking Ventura to pick them up at a farm in Bedford County.
He picked up Soto Bonilla and Cristian Josue Sanchez-Gomez, dropping them off in a wooded area a few minutes away. When Ventura went back to pick up two others and they emerged from a henhouse, a man at the farm pulled out a pistol.
The two men got in the car and Ventura said he sped away, shortly followed by about 20 police cars. He, Coreas-Ventura and co-defendant Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez were taken into custody off of Cottontown Road that morning.
Defense attorney Anthony Anderson tried to bring his credibility into question.
He made Ventura admit he initially lied to law enforcement, but Ventura added he did it to protect his family.
Anderson needled Ventura on how many times he's spoken to Virginia, Maryland and federal law enforcement, as well as the details of his testimony.
Ventura said he's "just cooperating" and hasn't "reached any agreement with the government."
In a past interview between Ventura and law enforcement Anderson read in court, Ventura indicated he didn't expect to be charged as long as he cooperated.
When asked if he was just saying whatever he could to get out of charges related to Wood's murder, he said, "I mean, I will accept any consequence."
The trial is expected to last into next week.
