A two-vehicle crash killed a motorcyclist on the U.S. 29 bypass near the Virginia 210 on-ramp Sunday afternoon.
The wreck happened at 4:56 p.m. According to a Virginia State Police news release, a man on a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north in the right lane of the U.S. 29 bypass when he attempted to merge into the left lane, rear-ending a tractor-trailer traveling ahead of him in the right, northbound lane.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. His identity has not been released as authorities still are trying to locate and notify his next of kin, the release states. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured.
The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team and the state police Motor Carrier Safety Team are assisting with the ongoing investigation.
— From staff reports