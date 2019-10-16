A Lynchburg man will serve 20 years in prison for rape and other sexual assault charges.
Ricky Cordell McCray, 52, was found guilty of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy by a jury in late August.
The victim said at trial that she picked up McCray the night of June 19, 2016 and the two drove around the city picking up money and cocaine well into the following morning.
At one point during the night, she said she was resting in her bed with her bedroom door mostly closed when McCray entered and started to beat her. He beat her for several long minutes before raping her, getting a kitchen knife to threaten her at one point.
The two went back out to keep seeking money and drugs, and eventually the victim took her cellphone back from McCray, who was keeping it from her, and sent a text message to a friend asking for help.
When police arrived at her residence that morning, a table was blocking the door and the victim had bruises on her face and body.
The jury deliberated over McCray’s conviction and sentence for more than four hours during the August trial, something Lynchburg Circuit Court Judge F. Patrick Yeatts mentioned at McCray’s sentencing hearing Wednesday.
The victim took the stand again Wednesday to say she’s received counseling and taken medication since the rape, and can’t return to her residence because she’s scared to be alone.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison asked Yeatts to impose the jury’s recommendation of a 20-year sentence for McCray. She brought up his extensive criminal history, which spans eight pages of court documents.
Defense attorney Herbert Taylor asked for a reduction in McCray’s sentence, pointing out his client’s age.
Yeatts said he wasn’t inclined to reduce the recommended sentence from the jury after a period of “healthy debate,” imposing the full 20 years. McCray will be on three years of supervised probation and will need to be of good behavior for 50 years upon his release.
Taylor told the court that McCray, who said at trial he had consensual sex with the victim, intends to appeal his case to a higher court.
