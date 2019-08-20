BEDFORD — A Thaxton man will serve more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to rape on Tuesday.
Joshua Adam Caudill, 28, didn’t say anything beyond confirmation of his guilty plea in Bedford Circuit Court. In exchange for his plea, Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance dropped an additional charge of object sexual penetration.
Nance said in a proffer of evidence that Caudill was visiting a townhouse in Forest where the victim lived with roommates the evening of July 5, 2018.
The victim, who has an ongoing medical condition Nance didn’t specify, became sick and went to bed. Caudill continued drinking with one of the woman’s male roommates, who eventually went to bed himself.
Shortly thereafter, Nance said Caudill entered the woman’s room without invitation, started touching her and raped her. She told Caudill he was violating her, and called a number on her phone to leave what Nance called a “haunting” voicemail recording her pleas for him to stop.
One of her roommates entered a bathroom nearby and heard her saying “no,” then entered her room to see Caudill on top of her and told him to leave, Nance said.
After the incident, Caudill told his friends that nothing happened and “she was just drunk,” according to Nance.
Kayla Cotten, the victim, was present at the hearing and said she didn’t believe his sentence was adequate, but was relieved that he admitted guilt and is facing consequences.
The News & Advance does not name victims of sexual assault, but Cotten volunteered that her name be used to help raise awareness.
“To any individual who is a survivor of sexual assault, either by the doing of this man or any other, you are not alone,” she said in a statement. “Don’t be afraid to speak up and know there is hope.”
She said the past year has been extremely painful, but the end of the case on Tuesday has brought her satisfaction and the ability to heal.
Caudill’s total sentence was 20 years, suspended after seven and a half years. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender, won’t be allowed any contact with Cotten and will need to serve four years of supervised probation after his release. The statutory punishment for rape is anywhere from five years to life.
Nance said after the hearing that Caudill’s active sentence isn’t quite satisfying to his office, but wanted to keep Cotten’s wishes in mind. He said the aftermath of the rape and trial preparation took a toll on her health and he wanted to avoid the retraumatization that would come with a trial.
He added that because someone heard her say “no” and the voicemail she left exists, his office had “highly unusual evidence” that made for a strong case.
“Had he tried to deny this occurred, we would’ve proved it,” he said.
According to Krista Calhoun, director of the Bedford Victim/Witness Program, her office has helped 33 victims of sexual assault or rape over the past four years.