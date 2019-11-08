BEDFORD – A Bedford County man pleaded guilty Friday to four charges related to sexual abuse of a child.
Christopher Lee Carpenter, 25, entered his pleas to two counts of aggravated sexual battery, rape and forcible sodomy in Bedford Circuit Court but was not sentenced.
Giving a brief description of evidence in the case after Carpenter entered his pleas, Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said an 8-year-old girl notified her foster mother about being sexually assaulted by her babysitter two years prior, when she was 6 years old.
According to court documents, the offenses occurred sometime in 2016 and Carpenter was arrested in September 2018.
When law enforcement identified Carpenter as the babysitter and interviewed him, he acknowledged the sexual abuse but minimized his role and framed the girl as the “aggressor” in the situation, Nance said.
Carpenter’s attorney, Brad Lindsay, didn’t say anything about the facts of the case, only stating he’d be seeking an evaluation of his client before he’s sentenced.
A probation officer will prepare a report on Carpenter before he’s sentenced on March 3. Carpenter has remained in jail since his arrest.
