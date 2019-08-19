A two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Eastbrook Road in Campbell County left one man dead.
According to a Virginia State Police news release, a 2000 Toyota Camry was headed westbound on Eastbrook Road at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, when the driver failed to stop for a stop sign. The Camry traveled into the northbound lanes of U.S. 501 where it was hit by a northbound 1996 Volvo 960. The release said the Volvo's driver could not avoid hitting the Camry.
The Camry's driver, Roy R. McDonaldson, 80, of Lynchburg, died at the scene. He was wearing his seat belt. The Volvo's driver, Glenn Lomax, 59, of Madison Heights, was not injured.
Some sort of medical emergency may have been a factor in the crash, the release said. It remains under investigation.