BEDFORD — A man charged with vehicular manslaughter of an elderly woman in April was granted a $40,000 cash bond Tuesday.
Lewis Dane Arthur, 37, of Goode, turned himself in to law enforcement June 26, more than two months after he struck 75-year-old Helen Ramsey Parker’s SUV head-on on Burks Hill Road a half mile north of U.S. 460.
He was denied bond at a hearing in Bedford General District Court on July 10, when prosecutor John Wheelock said Arthur’s blood at the time of the crash was tested to have a high level of methamphetamine — around 28 times what’s considered an intoxicated level.
R. Andrew Davis, Arthur’s attorney, brought back up at Tuesday’s hearing that Arthur hasn’t been convicted of a felony or a failure to appear in court. Wheelock said Arthur was convicted of four DUIs in 2007, 2009 and 2010, but court records indicate his last two convictions were downgraded from what would’ve been felonies, since Virginia law bumps up such offenses if three have been committed within 10 years.
Wheelock said Parker was taking breakfast to her aging parents in Amherst County at around 9 a.m. that day when Arthur hit her. When police spoke with him at the scene, Wheelock said Arthur was confused and disoriented.
Based on his intoxication level, Wheelock added that he could seek an upgraded charge of aggravated involuntary manslaughter, which bears a year of mandatory minimum time and a higher range of punishment.
Davis said his client intends to seek substance abuse treatment if he’s released.
Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike said he was concerned about the severity of Arthur’s charge and his previous DUI history, as well as the fact that he turned himself in. Updike granted him $40,000 cash bond or $80,000 property bond.
Jail records indicate Arthur bonded out Tuesday evening. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 4, when a General District Court judge will determine whether there’s enough evidence to certify his charges to a grand jury.