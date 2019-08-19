Lynchburg Police are searching for a man they say is connected to a malicious wounding on Buchanan Street early Monday morning.
According to a Lynchburg Police Department news release, officers are searching for Nicholas Jones, 37, of Amherst. He is wanted on charges of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Jones is described as a black male, about 5'5" with short hair and a bushy beard.
Officers responded to the 1100-block of Buchanan Street at 2:42 p.m. for a report of a malicious wounding,m according to an earlier news release. A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.