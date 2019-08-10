A Lynchburg man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to murder of another man over the course of a drug deal, prosecutors said.
Rodney O’Shawn Spinner II, 20, was previously scheduled to stand trial by jury starting Monday on charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a murder.
He’s charged in the April 9, 2018 death of 33-year-old Jamale Deshawn Pannell, who police found around Harrison and Sixth streets downtown. Pannell had five gunshot wounds to the back, torso and head, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney on Friday.
The plea deal eliminated additional charges of robbery and use of a firearm in a robbery.
Spinner had texted Pannell to arrange a $600 marijuana deal in the area where officers found Pannell, according to evidence in the case.
One witness told police they saw a man stand over Pannell and shoot him, while another said they heard the shooting and saw a young black man wearing black clothing and carrying a backpack running from the scene, according to the news release.
Police used a K-9 to track the suspect and found Spinner hiding under a stairway two blocks away from the crime scene, the release states. They also found a backpack nearby matching the witness’s description with $600, marijuana and a pistol.
Shell casings and bullets from the scene around Pannell’s body match that pistol, the release states, and Spinner had gunshot residue on both hands when police found him.
Reached Saturday, defense attorney Chuck Felmlee said his client was a Heritage High School senior and varsity basketball player about to graduate when he shot Pannell out of self-defense.
Spinner started smoking weed in high school and sold small amounts to make money, Felmlee wrote in an email to The News & Advance.
He said an “older acquaintance” of Spinner’s asked him to sell the weed to Pannell, whom Spinner had never met before. When the two met up, Felmlee said Pannell, who had a “considerable” amount of cocaine in his system at the time, “was upset about the total quantity of marijuana and initiated physical contact with [Spinner.]”
Spinner was concerned Pannell might have had a weapon but didn’t actually see one, Felmlee said.
“Rodney maintains that he reacted out of fear and for his own safety but acknowledges that evidence would have proven that he took matters too far by firing five rounds,” Felmlee wrote, adding that he expected a witness to say they saw Spinner fire several shots at Pannell when he was on the ground.
Considering time already served in jail, Felmlee said he expects Spinner to be released from prison by age 44. He said his client is “extremely remorseful” and has friends and family members who promised to be there for him when he’s released.
After his imprisonment, Spinner will be under supervised probation for five years and will need to be of good behavior for 40 years.