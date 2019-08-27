A Lynchburg man was found guilty of rape Tuesday following a 2017 mistrial of his case.
Ricky Cordell McCray, 52, was facing two counts of forcible sodomy and one count of rape from a series of events the night of June 19, 2016.
The victim, who testified during the two-day jury trial, said she picked up McCray late that night and the two drove around town picking up money and drugs. Once they returned to her house and did the drugs, she said she went back to her room to lie down and watch videos and McCray was expected to sleep on the couch.
McCray then opened the door into her room, she testified, and started beating her face. She tried to crawl under her bed to get the beating to stop, but McCray pulled her back and continued beating her. She said he raped her, taking a knife from the kitchen at one point to threaten her.
The two then went back out to buy more drugs into the daylight hours of the morning, the woman said in testimony. McCray kept her cell phone from her, but she said she eventually texted a friend with a photo of her beaten face, asking for help. That friend, who also testified briefly Monday, said she called 911 when she woke up in the morning and saw the texts.
When law enforcement responded to the residence, a table was blocking the victim’s front door, according to evidence in the case. McCray was charged with abduction because of that, but a jury at his November 2017 trial found him not guilty. That jury couldn’t make a unanimous decision on his remaining charges, so a mistrial was declared and the case continued until a new trial started Monday.
Testifying on Tuesday, McCray said the two had consensual sex in the past and had consensual sex that night. He said the victim had injuries to her face and a bag of ice with her in the car when she picked him up, though she didn’t tell him how she got those injuries.
McCray said they moved the table in front of the door because the woman’s then- boyfriend would use a credit card to open her door, and while they both said he was all right with her seeing other men, McCray said they didn’t want him walking in.
Both McCray and the victim were needled on the stand by attorneys about their recollection of that night’s events, with Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison and defense attorney Herbert Taylor trying to prove one of them was lying or their memory wasn’t reliable.
The jury, made up of eight women and four men, deliberated for three hours Tuesday before finding McCray guilty on all three counts. After hearing more testimony from the victim about the counseling she’s received since the incident and how “I’m a nervous wreck all the time,” they deliberated for another hour and recommended a total of 20 years in prison for McCray.
A judge will make the final decision on McCray’s sentence at a hearing that hasn’t yet been scheduled. He’s been in jail since his previous trial and will remain there until the sentencing hearing.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.