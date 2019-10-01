A Nelson County woman will serve seven months in jail for her role in the overdose of another Nelson County resident.
Tuesday morning Janine Hanna, 60, was sentenced to five years with four years and five months suspended by Nelson Circuit Court Judge Frederick Watson for one charge of distribution. The charge was in connection with the February 2018 fatal overdose of Patricia Bruce, 38, of Lovingston.
Patricia Bruce and her mother, Deborah Bruce, 60, of Bedford, were found dead in Lovingston Ridge Apartments on February 13, 2018. The medical examiner’s report showed both women had elevated levels of morphine in their blood as well as cocaine and hydrocodone. Deborah Bruce’s cause of death was ruled as cocaine toxicity and Patricia Bruce’s cause of death was ruled as combined cocaine and morphine toxicity.
Scott Campbell, 30, of Lovingston, was also charged with distribution in connection to Patricia Bruce's death and sentenced to eight months behind bars in June.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Laub said Hanna’s sentencing was fair in his opinion.
“It was two very honest people who didn’t intend on people to die,” Laub said after the sentencing. “On the other hand, when you deal drugs there is an inherent danger it could lead to death and someone did die.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.