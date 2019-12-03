It was a long and relatively uneventful day for a group of Bedford County citizens selected to be in a jury pool for what’s expected to be a two-week murder trial.
But the lengthy questioning levied upon each three-person panel is important: it proves any juror who’s ultimately selected will be able to render a fair verdict in a high-profile case that could end in a death sentence for a man who’s accused of killing a Lynchburg teen as a member of the violent street gang MS-13.
Kevin Josue Soto-Bonilla, 22, is one of four men facing capital murder charges in the March 2017 death of Raymond Wood. Another defendant, Victor Rodas, was found guilty of first-degree murder last year and sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance is seeking the death penalty in Soto Bonilla’s case. Potential jurors have answered questions from the attorneys about the death penalty, the criminal justice process and rights for illegal immigrants, among many others.
Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike has erred on the side of caution with potentially biased jurors, approving most requests to dismiss them.
The jury panel must be reduced to 24 people before it’s finally narrowed to 14 jurors who will hear the case. Attorneys said Tuesday they expect the selection process to wrap up today.
— Rachel Mahoney
Duplex fire sparked by lit cigarette
A fire at a Carrington Road duplex was accidentally sparked by a pair of “squatters” avoiding the cold, according to the Lynchburg Fire Marshal’s office.
Two men were arrested and charged with trespassing in connection with the Monday night fire, which originated in the building’s basement. An investigation determined the fire was started after one of the men mistakenly discarded a lit cigarette.
Firefighters responded at 9:43 p.m. to the duplex at the 2100 block of Carrington Road and were able to bring the blaze under control shortly before 10 p.m. They remained on scene for more than 90 minutes to ensure the fire would not spread.
No one was injured in the fire and the building sustained no structural damage, though the residents of the duplex were displaced. The residents were assisted by the Lynchburg Fire Department Restoration Services and the American Red Cross.
— Richard Chumney
Danville seeks proposals for casino project
DANVILLE — The city of Danville has put out a request for proposals from operators interested in bringing a casino to the city.
That’s according to the Danville Register and Bee, which also reported Monday that four operators have already expressed interest. The newspaper cited city email communications obtained through an open records request.
Virginia currently forbids casino gambling, but lawmakers have appeared more open to changing the law in recent years. The issue is expected to be heavily debated in the upcoming legislative session that begins in January.
The Virginia General Assembly’s research agency issued a report last week that said legalizing casinos in Virginia would provide a modest economic boost in state tax revenues and to communities where casinos are located.
— From wire reports
