An ex-school resource officer in Bedford County has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on charges he had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student at Liberty High School.
Daniel Aaron Clark, 34 — a former corporal at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office — pleaded guilty Friday to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor. The charges stemmed from a complaint he engaged in inappropriate contact with a student at Liberty High School, where he had been a school resource officer since 2012.
Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester, who was appointed as special counsel in the case, said Virginia State Police began investigating Clark in November 2018, following the complaint that Clark was texting, calling and visiting the student in various places in and around Liberty High School, including his office.
"The complaint was made to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office and immediately turned over to the Virginia State Police," Nester said. "They took over the investigation at that point."
Clark was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 11 and resigned from the sheriff’s office on Nov. 13, according to a statement from Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown. The alleged victim obtained a protective order against Clark in late October and another in early November, the statement said.
According to a statement of facts from a special agent of the Virginia State Police, texts between the two from Oct. 10, 2018 — when the victim was 14 — showed Clark told her, “he will be home alone that weekend and he would like to be with her.”
“He stated they could snuggle all day and just chill,” it reads. “He states he always wants her with him, he loves her, and she needed to trust him.
“He asked what she wanted to do if she came over that weekend and stated if they get caught they will be done,” it continued.
Court records indicate a special agent with the Virginia State Police executed an arrest warrant for Clark on July 18, charging him with the misdemeanor crime.
Nestor declined to comment further on details of the case and said an entire statement of facts for the case were sealed Friday by Bedford County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge Lewis Harrison at the request of the defense.
Nester said the decision to charge Clark with only a misdemeanor was based on the lack of evidence that any sexual contact between Clark and the victim occurred.
"Based on the facts of the case this was the most we could base a case on," Nestor said. "There was no evidence of inappropriate sexual conduct, just intent."
Nester said Clark’s case would remain under advisement until Nov. 5, 2021. During that time, Clark cannot have contact with the alleged victim or her family and must undergo professional counseling. Clark also must remain on good behavior during that period, Nester said.
“If Mr. Clark fails to abide by these terms his case will be brought back to court,” Nester said.
Nester said that under the terms of the plea agreement, the charges will be dropped in Nov. 5, 2021, if Clark abides by the conditions.
Nester said he spoke with the family of the victim and they agreed to the terms of the plea arrangement. The victim was not present in court on Friday, Nester said.
"This was a case that could have gone either way based on the facts," Nester said. "For that reason both sides agreed to this plea arrangement."
Clark and his attorney declined to comment on the plea agreement after the hearing on Friday.