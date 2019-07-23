BEDFORD — A Forest man will serve one year in jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence, which resulted in severe injuries to an 18-year-old woman.
Richard Macintosh Limroth, 50, was charged in December with DUI, DUI maiming and refusal to take a blood or breath test.
Those charges trace back to a June 23, 2018 crash on Forest Road near Otter River Elementary School around 8 p.m., where his vehicle struck an SUV and left it “torn in half,” according to a statement of facts Limroth agreed to.
The 18-year-old woman in the SUV was trapped in the vehicle and screaming for help when law enforcement arrived, according to the statement. She was taken to the hospital, suffering numerous injuries to her face that left scarring and required multiple surgeries.
Limroth admitted to responding law enforcement that he had been drinking but refused a blood test, according to the statement. When his blood was eventually tested later, he was found to have a blood alcohol content of .193, which is over the legal limit of .08.
At his hearing in Bedford Circuit Court Tuesday, Limroth pleaded guilty to DUI and a downgraded charge of misdemeanor destruction of property, while prosecutor John Wheelock set aside his charge of refusal to take a blood test.
Wheelock said after the hearing he was balancing the victim’s interest in the case and Limroth’s admission of fault in offering the plea agreement.
Limroth will serve one year in jail for the DUI charge, which he was ordered to begin serving on Friday.