A former school resource officer in Bedford County has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a 15-year-old student at Liberty High School, where he worked.
Daniel Aaron Clark, 34, was a corporal at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and worked as a school resource officer at the high school since 2012.
Court records indicate a special agent with the Virginia State Police executed an arrest warrant for Clark on July 18, charging him with the misdemeanor crime. Clark was texting, calling and “visiting” the student in various places in and around Liberty High School, including his office, according to court documents.
Texts between the two from October 10, when the girl was 14, showed Clark told her “he will be home alone that weekend and he would like to be with her."
“He stated they could snuggle all day and just chill,” the agent’s statement of facts reads. “He states he always wants her with him, he loves her, and she needed to trust him."
“He asked what she wanted to do if she came over that weekend and stated if they get caught they will be done,” it continues.
Clark was put on paid administrative leave on Oct. 11 and resigned on Nov. 13, according to a statement from Bedford County Sheriff Mike Brown.
The girl obtained a protective order against Clark in late October and another in early November, according to The Roanoke Times.
Court records indicate Clark is scheduled for a plea hearing Aug. 9 in Bedford General District Court.