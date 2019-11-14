A former Liberty University student was convicted Tuesday of aggravated sexual battery against an instructor in March.
Nathaniel Gene Wallace, 21, was also charged with object sexual penetration from the March 13 incident, but that charge was dismissed during a bench trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court.
Wallace had a woman and another male friend over that night for drinks, Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Childress said previously in the case. The woman, who was not Wallace’s instructor, fell asleep on a bean bag chair while Wallace and the other man were still talking, then eventually the two men went to sleep in separate bedrooms.
The woman woke up to someone fondling her and “felt paralyzed,” Childress said. The fondling stopped temporarily when the victim heard a door opening, he said, and at one point she opened her eyes to see Wallace was touching her.
When the fondling stopped, the woman woke up the other man to leave and then visited a forensic nurse examiner, according to Childress.
Wallace called the woman the following morning, according to his attorney Chuck Felmlee, and apologized. He’s been fully cooperative with police during their investigation and admitted to touching the woman while he thought she was completely unconscious, attorneys said.
“Nathaniel is ashamed, embarrassed, and extremely remorseful for what occurred and Nathaniel in no way was rejoiceful with having one charge dismissed,” Felmlee told The News & Advance in an emailed statement. “Nathaniel’s sole goal is for healing and redemption and to make sure that the young lady will one day forgive him.”
With his conviction, Wallace will need to register as a sex offender. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 15.
Wallace will be able to continue living with his family in Berryville, Virginia, leading up to his sentencing, since he was granted $10,000 bond in March.
