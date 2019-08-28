A Madison Heights woman who managed Lynchburg apartments will serve six months in jail for taking the rent money residents gave her for herself.
Brenda Inez Waller, 53, pleaded guilty in June to five counts of embezzling from those at the Jefferson House Apartments near Langhorne Road, a complex with subsidized housing where Waller was a manager. She was sentenced on those five counts in Lynchburg Circuit Court Wednesday.
Waller would receive cash or money orders from residents, many of them elderly, and would keep them for herself or sign money orders payable to herself, according to Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Bennett.
The investigation revealed Waller took $22,777.28 from residents based on receipts, but Bennett added there are likely others who didn’t save their records and whose loss couldn’t be calculated. She called the scheme an “extraordinarily serious” crime that spanned several years.
Keith Orgera, the attorney representing Waller, said his client didn’t set out to steal so much money. Rather, he said hers was a pattern of taking a little bit of money at a time, which amounted to a hefty sum between July 2015 and June 2018. He said Waller had no criminal convictions in her history and has a job waiting for her if she could start it soon.
Judge F. Patrick Yeatts granted Orgera’s request for work release so Waller could start making money toward restitution payments, which she’ll have to make at $200 per month after she’s released from jail. He sentenced her to two years’ imprisonment on each charge and suspended all but six months of that time.
Yeatts noted that her victims were disadvantaged individuals and Waller used her position of power over them to take advantage. Crimes of that nature, he said, can be “some of the most egregious.”
Waller has until Sept. 16 to report to jail.