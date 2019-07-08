RUSTBURG -- An Evington man pleaded guilty Monday to capital murder from an October beating and shooting that killed his neighbor.
Tony Allen Kidd, 54, faced a total of nine charges in connection with the death of Robin Chenault and beating of her husband, Dale Chenault.
Kidd was flanked by his attorney, Kevin Bailey, and two other capital defense attorneys as he answered questions from Campbell Circuit Court Judge John Cook. Eyes downcast, he answered many of Cook's questions about understanding his guilty pleas with a short, gravely "Yes."
According to Dale Chenault's testimony from Kidd's preliminary hearing, his wife took Kidd's girlfriend to a safe place after Kidd was charged with assaulting her.
Kidd came to their house the night of Oct. 5 and left after Chenault brought his gun outside. The following morning, Kidd returned with a sledgehammer to break open their door.
Kidd beat both his neighbors with the sledgehammer, took Dale Chenault's gun and shot them.
He was caught later that day in Dale Chenault's vehicle after a shootout with police. He was sentenced to 50 years' imprisonment in May on charges from that shootout.
Kidd received three life sentences for his capital murder charge and two robbery charges, along with more time for his remaining charges.
Before being sentenced, Kidd told the court, "I'm sorry."