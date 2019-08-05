An indictment presented Monday in Lynchburg Circuit Court reveals the identity of a 17-year-old defendant charged with murder from the May shooting of two E.C. Glass High School students.
Austin Daniel Rozdilski, a Brookville High School student, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dre’yon “Biggs” Browley and malicious wounding in the shooting of Justin “JB” Barnett. The Lynchburg grand jury that met Monday also indicted him on two counts of using a firearm in a felony.
Both victims were seniors at E.C. Glass and on the varsity football team.
Police found the two victims at The Meadows Apartments off of Langhorne Road the evening of May 16, and according to court documents, Browley was pronounced dead at the scene. Barnett was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with “serious injuries,” and was called to testify at Rozdilski’s preliminary hearing in Lynchburg Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court on July 25.
Law enforcement has not publicly identified Rozdilski and search warrants in the case referred to him as "A.R.". His case record, with identifying information, was transferred to Lynchburg Circuit Court after a judge found probable cause a crime was committed at the preliminary hearing.
“Several” witnesses told officers they saw a white male shoot the two and flee in a blue Honda, and leads brought them to “an address in Campbell County” where they found the Honda and arrested Rozdilski, court documents state.
The Lynchburg Police Department hasn’t elaborated on what led them to the address, which they’ve also left unspecified in news releases and court statements.
According to a statement from a detective in the case, when speaking with law enforcement, Rozdilski said “he shot both males in self-defense” before he and his mother asked for an attorney to be present during questioning.
Reached Monday, Joseph Sanzone, the attorney representing Rozdilski, declined to comment on the pending case.
Rozdilski's mother told juvenile justice officials a recent divorce had been rough on him, according to an intake report. She also said she was “shocked at the charges” and “has never had trouble” with her son at home, the report states.
Rozdilski is scheduled for a Dec. 9 jury trial, according to court records. He’s being held in the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.