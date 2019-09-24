BEDFORD — The first of three defendants to be sentenced for robbing a Big Island man in December 2017 will spend 12 years behind bars.
Sherman Datajuan Russell, 29, is one of three Lynchburg men charged with robbery, abduction, wearing a mask, possessing a firearm as a felon and two counts of using a firearm in a felony from the incident.
He and the two other men entered a man’s home near Peters Creek Road the night of Dec. 23, all armed with guns, according to proffers of evidence attorneys introduced in earlier hearings. They bound the man by his hands and feet with zip ties and demanded money from him, finally stealing seven firearms and around $1,500 in cash.
The three robbers fled on foot to a getaway car, where a fourth defendant was waiting to drive them away.
At Russell’s hearing in Bedford Circuit Court Tuesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said the victim recalled Russell being the least aggressive of the three who entered his home. When the victim, an older man, said he was having trouble breathing, Nance said Russell allowed him to adjust his position while bound in the zip ties.
Regardless, Nance said the victim thought he was going to die that night and the robbery has had an impact on how he and his family live.
Russell’s mother took the witness stand to say that her son made a mistake that night while following friends with the promise of money and “didn’t know this was going to happen.” She spoke to his willingness to cooperate with law enforcement and said he was “distraught” about what happened to the victim since he didn’t want to hurt anyone.
Both Nance and defense attorney Matthew Pack said Russell was prepared to testify against one of his codefendants in a trial that was ultimately called off, since the man pleaded guilty. Russell expressed his regrets to the victim and his family before being sentenced.
Pack called for 10 years, the mandatory minimum with his client’s charges. Nance didn’t call for a specific amount of time, only asking Judge James Updike for a sentence that holds him accountable while recognizing mitigating evidence. He called the home invasion and robbery a violent crime that “shock[s] the conscience.”
Updike sentenced Russell to 12 years, close to the middle of the range a pre-sentence report on him recommended. Russell will have to contribute to restitution to the victim and was ordered not to have contact with him or his family.
Of Russell’s codefendants, Doantorri Devoe Blake is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 18, Otis Lee Patterson Jr. on Jan. 10. Lakeisha Sharell Trent, who was identified as the driver in the robbery, pleaded guilty on Sept. 10 to being an accessory after the fact in both robbery and grand larceny and received a suspended sentence.
