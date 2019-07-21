The body of a missing woman was found Sunday afternoon in Lynchburg.
Lynchburg Police responded to a wooded area in the 1300 block of Cherokee Avenue Sunday at 1:18 p.m. for a report of a body found in a wooded area, according to a Lynchburg Police Department news release.
The body was identified as Mary Theresa Yeatts, 52, of Lynchburg. She was reported missing to Lynchburg Police on July 17.
Yeatts' cause of death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective M. Scott at (434) 455-6174, or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.