BEDFORD — A man who prosecutors allege is a member of MS-13 pleaded guilty Friday to gang participation and being an accessory to the 2017 slaying of a Lynchburg teen.
Juan Martin Hernandez, 25, is one of six alleged gang members prosecutors said were involved in the March 27, 2017 death of 17-year-old Raymond Wood.
In Bedford Circuit Court, Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance said Hernandez knew MS-13 members planned to kill Wood and that he helped at least two of his fellow gang members avoid arrest after the teen’s death.
In previous court hearings, prosecutors have said Wood was dealing small amounts of marijuana to members of the violent gang MS-13, who began plotting his death after they argued with him over prices.
Speaking through a translator, Hernandez pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal street gang and two counts of accessory after the fact: one after the fact of capital murder and one after the fact of abduction for pecuniary benefit.
Hernandez now faces up to 16 years in prison. A judge is expected to sentence him early next year.
In court Friday, Nance said Hernandez was living in Charlottesville at the time of the slaying and was asked to take part in the killing but “found an excuse not to participate.”
Hernandez “was aware that a homicide was going to take place but did not participate until he got a call the next morning to help Cristian Jose Sanchez-Gomez and Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla escape the immediate vicinity,” Nance said after the conclusion of the hearing.
According to Nance, Sanchez-Gomez and Soto-Bonilla were two of five MS-13 members who directly participated in Wood’s death. Hernandez helped the two flee to Charlottesville and New York, respectively, before their arrests.
Nance said Hernandez, as well as his five co-defendants, were members of the "Sailors” clique - a branch or subgroup of MS-13. Though MS-13 members are generally Salvadoran, Nance said Hernandez is of Mexican descent and not a U.S. citizen.
Hernandez is the third defendant to enter a guilty plea or be convicted in connection with Wood’s death.
Last year, Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez pleaded guilty to capital murder in Bedford Circuit Court. The conviction carries a minimum of a life sentence but he could face the death penalty in an upcoming sentencing hearing.
A month after Posada-Vasquez’s plea, a jury in Bedford found Victor Rodas guilty of first-degree murder, gang participation and abduction. He was later sentenced to 55 years behind bars.
Three other defendants are now facing a capital murder charge in Wood’s death. Soto Bonilla is scheduled for a trial in December and Coreas-Ventura is slated for trial next spring. Cristian Jose Sanchez-Gomez is awaiting trial. A date has not yet been set.