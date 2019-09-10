A new Starbucks is slated to open by the end of 2020 on Wards Road.
Warner Hall, president of Workman Oil Company, which is developing the property at 4012 Wards Road, said he hopes construction on the new Starbucks and associated drive-thru will begin construction in October.
The Starbucks will be constructed next to the strip mall where Sweet Frog is located.
Because the site is located next to a floodplain, there has to be some grading done to the site, which must be managed properly, Hall said.
Coleman-Adams Construction and Southern Air will be helping to put the shell of the building together, while Starbucks constructs the interior with lighting, seating, counter tops, etc.
There is already a Starbucks located on 3911 Wards Road, about a quarter of a mile away, but Warner said the coffee shop wanted to build a second location on the opposite side of the road with a drive-thru and more indoor and outdoor seating.
Starbucks will occupy half of the two-tenant 4,100 square-foot building.
The second half of the building is still open for another occupant.
