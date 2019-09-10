Starbucks

A second Starbucks for Wards Road in Lynchburg is in the works; it will be constructed next to the strip mall where Sweet Frog is located.

 AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

A new Starbucks is slated to open by the end of 2020 on Wards Road.

Warner Hall, president of Workman Oil Company, which is developing the property at 4012 Wards Road, said he hopes construction on the new Starbucks and associated drive-through will begin construction in October.

The Starbucks will be constructed next to the strip mall where Sweet Frog is located.

Because the site is located next to a floodplain, there has to be some grading done to the site, which must be managed properly, Hall said.

Coleman-Adams Construction and Southern Air will be helping to put the shell of the building together, while Starbucks constructs the interior with lighting, seating, counter tops, etc.

There is already a Starbucks located on 3911 Wards Road, about a quarter of a mile away, but Warner said the coffee shop wanted to build a second location on the opposite side of the road with a drive-thru and more indoor and outdoor seating.

Starbucks will occupy half of the two-tenant 4,100 square-foot building.

The second half of the building is still open for another occupant.

From the archives: Nostalgia on the menu

Were you a fan of Biff Burger? Did you love The Sweet Life? Late-night fan of Howard Johnson? These eateries, once the haunts of hungry Lynchburgers, now are fading memories.

Here is a gallery of some of the places people used to go for a quick bite or a fancy date night with someone special. Most are long gone, but a few remain. What memories do these photos evoke for you?

Get breaking news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.

Tags

Reporter

Born and raised in Lynchburg, I cover local businesses and nonprofits. Email me at: rsmith@newsadvance.com

Recommended for you

Load comments