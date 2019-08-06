A new daycare and boarding business for cats and dogs has opened on Lakeside Drive in the former Ranch Road Barbecue location.
Petz Boarding and Doggie Daycare opened Monday at 2222 Lakeside Drive and is owned and operated by Jennifer Lawson, a former veterinary assistant at Peaks View Animal Hospital.
The 2,260 square-foot building offers daycare, boarding, playgroups, one-on-one time with staff and basic baths and pedicures. It also has a large outdoor yard.
“Our goal is to keep pets active and out of their runs as much as we can,” she said.
The daycare has six small dog cages, various size runs and eight cat cages in a separate cat room. Each run can hold multiple dogs for pets in the same family.
Lawson, of Lynchburg, received a degree in Animal Science from NC State University, has worked at two cat rescues around Raleigh and interned at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas.
She has also worked as a technician at the Duke Lemur Center — an 85-acre sanctuary for rare and endangered lemur primates located in Durham.
The business is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.