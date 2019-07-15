Centra Health will be expanding its forensic department to more directly serve patients in Pittsylvania County, Halifax County and Danville who have suffered through domestic assault, sexual assault and other crime-related trauma.
Currently, patients living in Centra’s Danville service area can come to the Gretna Medical Center and receive transportation to Lynchburg General Hospital to be seen by a forensic nurse examiner for sexual assault cases. Part of those transportation costs are paid for by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, while Centra funds the remainder, according to Forensic Nursing Program Coordinator April Rasmussen.
“Most of the people in that area just didn’t have the resources to be able to drive that far,” she said.
Forensic nurses take evidence from a patient that can be used to build a criminal case, and some examiners end up testifying when those cases head to trial. Besides sexual assault cases, Rasmussen said the department works with domestic violence victims, some assault and battery or malicious wounding victims, child victims of physical assault, elderly victims of abuse and neglect, pediatric deaths, strangulation victims and pedestrians who have been struck by cars.
Centra’s transportation from Gretna to Lynchburg is only for victims of sexual assault. Victims of other crimes would need to find their own transportation to Lynchburg in order to receive forensic services, but the department expansion will eliminate that.
“We still call law enforcement, and law enforcement will see them there,” said Winifred Agard, medical director of the forensics program at Centra. “They may take their own photos … but they don’t have the advantage of having a team of dedicated forensic nurses to document their injuries and be present in court if necessary.”
Starting July 22, Centra’s emergency department in Gretna will have offices and an examination room designated for forensic services. Rasmussen said the offices there were shuffled in order to accommodate the forensic department, which has heightened security needs.
Capt. Corey Webb, with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, said the Gretna expansion will be a “big help” to detectives and investigators.
“[Victims] may or may not have transportation issues and sometimes they may not be willing to drive all the way to Lynchburg,” he said. “By Gretna being a lot closer, it would be an asset to law enforcement, victims, and the public.”
Investigators will drive up to Lynchburg to take reports from examiners, and in some cases that aren’t sexual assault and Centra transportation isn’t available, he said they’ll drive victims to Lynchburg themselves.
Rasmussen said two full-time nurses will staff the Gretna location, along with an additional part-time nurse rotating in between Gretna and Lynchburg. The Lynchburg forensic department, based in Lynchburg General Hospital’s emergency department, has five rotating nurses and shares the part-time nurse.
Out of more than 800 forensic cases Centra handled in 2018, 83 came from patients in Pittsylvania County, Halifax County and Danville, according to Rasmussen. Forensic nurses testified in 350 court cases last year, 20 of which were from those localities.
She added she believes Centra will see an increase in patients because of the new location — she and Agard recalled worked with a patient from Gretna within the past month who wasn’t willing to travel to Lynchburg for forensic services.
The Department of Criminal Justice Services offered grants specifically earmarked for expansion of forensic departments, but Rasmussen said an application she sent in was denied. Instead, she brought the need before Centra’s labor board in October, which agreed to increase staffing for the department.
Patients from all over Centra’s service area use its transportation to get to Lynchburg for examinations in cases of sexual assault, including those in Bedford County and those served by their Farmville facilities. Pittsylvania, Halifax and Bedford counties are among the top five largest counties in Virginia geographically.
With a rollout plan in place, Rasmussen said she hopes a designated forensic center will be opening in Farmville sometime in 2020.
Roanoke-based nonprofit The Children’s Trust opened a satellite child advocacy center in Forest earlier this year. That center covers services for children, so Rasmussen said a forensic center in Bedford County is last on the list — though she said she’s still hoping for that to occur sometime in 2020.