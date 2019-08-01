The e-commerce and technology company Amazon announced two new renewable energy projects on Thursday morning, including a planned solar farm in Pittsylvania County.
The farm, which is projected to begin producing energy sometime in 2020, will produce 45 megawatts of renewable energy capacity, which translates to roughly 100,000 megawatt hours every year.
The precise location of the planned farm was not mentioned in the announcement, which was posted on the website of the Seattle, Washington-based company.
The energy produced will be used to power Amazon's Web Service data centers, according to the announcement.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said in the news release that he is excited for the continued projects to bring renewable energy to Virginia.
“Amazon’s new solar farm in Virginia will create jobs and economic development in rural Virginia, and will continue to build upon our role as a leading state for renewable energy in the U.S," he said.
The company also announced a new wind farm in the Republic of Ireland. These two projects will be renewable energy projects numbers 65 and 66 for the company.