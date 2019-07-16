Mark Jamison remembers the crash like it was yesterday.
As a young police officer in 1997 he responded to a vehicle pursuit that ended in a violent collision. The wreck left two dead in a grisly scene.
“We did a debriefing with a psychologist and that was it,” Jamison, now the Lynchburg Police Department’s deputy chief, said.
The meeting lasted about an hour. There was no follow-up.
At the time, the procedure was commonplace.
“You just didn't talk about this stuff,” Jamison said.
Now as first responders face ever growing rates of depression and suicide, Jamison and other department officials are urging officers to participate in a new wellness program aimed at mitigating stress and anxiety caused by trauma.
Though no LPD officers are known to have died by suicide, officials are concerned about disturbing national trends.
In recent years, the number of officers who have died by suicide has eclipsed the number of officers killed in the line of duty. According to Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit that tracks police suicides, at least 109 officers have committed suicide so far this year. As of last week, at least 51 officers have been killed in the line of duty, according to the FBI.
The issue was underscored last month with the high-profile suicides of four New York City police officers, which prompted the police commissioner to declare a mental health crisis.
Police officers “go into this profession to help people but they are often the least likely to ask for help,” said Christina Ferrell, a social worker with Horizon Behavioral Health who often works with first responders.
That’s what Jamison hopes to change. He said the new program, which launched earlier this year and is open to all Lynchburg police officers, focuses on four areas: physical, emotional, social and financial health.
“The goal is for our officers and their families to feel part of this organization and for them to know that we're all here to help each other survive this career physically but also emotionally,” Jamison said.
He added, “We're trying to balance what we deal with every day -- the child that's been abused, the husband or wife who has been beaten up, the person that we just saw die -- with going home to our kids and being normal. But that isn’t normal. It isn't normal for people to see that stuff.”
The program, which was inspired by training Jamison received at the FBI National Academy, is run by a committee of about 20 Lynchburg officers who organize social activities and distribute information, including fitness tips, diet options and financial advice. The hope is for committee members to act as the point person for different wellness topics.
Paired with the department’s existing peer support group and the spiritual support provided by police chaplains, Jamison said the committees' work will go a long way toward reducing stress.
Garrett Waterman, a patrol officer, joined the committee to help share workout tips and other advice, including the importance of sleep -- an often overlooked element of personal health, according to Waterman. He said the average officer needs at least seven to eight hours of sleep every night.
“We have an intense job,” he said. “It’s a job that requires mental clarity and if you come to work tired then your mind is not with it.”
Waterman, an avid weightlifter, has also helped teach his fellow officers the ins-and-outs of strength training. He said he spends about an hour a day four times a week in the department’s private gym, which is open to every employee. The exercise has helped to increase his confidence in his own abilities, he said.
“I think if you're going to be an effective police officer and serve and protect your community, then you have to be confident in yourself,” he said. “It doesn't mean that you have to be a world class athlete to be an effective cop. But I do think that you should spend a little extra time to focus on your physical health.”
Ferrell said physical exercise helps people recover from trauma by increasing mental resilience, and allowing them to better adapt to stressful situations. She said meditation and yoga also helps to relieve anxiety.
Jamison knows that firsthand. He said he uses a smart-phone app designed to help those with busy schedules find time to meditate.
Jamison said the work of the wellness program is still in its first stages. He hopes to loop in local nonprofits and city agencies. In October, the Police Benevolent Foundation will provide training to officers and their families on how to recognize the signs of post-traumatic stress disorder. Jamison said the department is also working to require that every officer attend annual appointments with a mental health professional.
"We're gonna do everything we can for them," he said.