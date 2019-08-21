Amherst varsity volleyball coach Jennifer Fielder is starting her third season this go-round and is out to better last year’s record of 9-13, which included a pair of trips to the regionals.
Fielder has said she is looking forward to a great year while working with a team that is working together.
“The team is working really hard and putting in the time,” said Fielder. “We should have a really good season. We have seven returners.”
Fielder breaks down her Lady Lancer squad:
Madison Woody — Senior — Libero: “Will be leading the defense. Woody is a great passer and is great at digging up the opponents’ attacks.”
Jazmyne Smith — Senior — Middle Hitter: “Is a great team leader both on and off the court. She will be a huge asset attacking and blocking.”
Addie Brown — Junior — Middle Hitter: “Is always encouraging and keeping the team up. She will help us a lot both attacking and blocking. Between her and Jazmyne they will be a duo to contend with.”
Holland Saunders — Senior — Outside Hitter: “Is a great hustler and really gets after it in matches. She swings hard and brings it at you.”
Faith Smith Junior — Outside Hitter: “Is one of our best passers and has the ups to be a great hitter.”
Danielle Wentz — Junior — Setter: “She will be taking charge on the court and getting the ball to our hitters. Danielle is doing a great job setting and [in] decision making.”
Heather Saunders — Senior — Right Side/Defensive Specialist: “Is working hard and has a great serve. Heather makes smart decisions on the court.”
Newcomers:
Lauren Williams — Junior — Outside Hitter: “Is a smart player. She is contending for the outside and has had some really good attacks.”
Zaysia Townes — Right Side: “She is transitioning from middle hitter to right side. Looking for some great blocks in her new position.”