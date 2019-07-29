The Amherst Angels All-Star softball team came from behind to nip Halifax in an 8-7 victory last week to capture the Dixie Angels State Championship.
The win propels the team to the World Series in Texas that gets underway this weekend.
Last Wednesday’s series of games started off with the Amherst girls facing Crew-Burkeville in a rain suspended game. That contest started a few nights earlier but was held up because of weather.
The Amherst team was behind by a couple of runs but came back to win, 10-8, in eight innings.
Heather Banton and Alayna Taylor combined for the victory, which made Amherst the only undefeated team left in the state tourney.
The win set the stage for a contest against a Halifax team that would have to beat Amherst twice for them to take the state title.
The Amherst team was on a roll and sitting in the driver’s seat for a chance to go to the World Series. Halifax took advantage of Amherst errors, base-running mistakes and problems tagging Halifax runners at the plate via bunts.
Despite a comeback attempt, Amherst came up short in a 6-5 loss with the next game winner take all.
The two teams took a short break and when the action started Amherst plated a lone run in the first inning.
An excited Amherst side quickly was silenced as Halifax would soon lead, 4-1.
Amherst manager John Funk looked at his bench, cocked his cap to the side hip-hop style, added a somewhat goofy look and said something to his team that fired them up.
Amherst rallied and was back on top 8-4. Halifax had a comeback on their own but Amherst held for the single-run victory.