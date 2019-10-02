The Temple Christian volleyball team honored its four seniors last week prior to battling United Christian on Senior Night.
The quartet of seniors was presented flowers and a traditional large photo poster.
Coach Barry Hurt commented on each girl at courtside, including his daughter Jaiden. Hurt also repeated a speech he gave to his team earlier in the year when things were a little down.
The four Temple seniors with their stats to date include:
» Jaiden Hurt — second on the team with 40 kills and 33 aces, respectively
» Mattie Cash — first with 47 kills, third with 28 aces and second with 48 blocks
» Everette Mayberry — first with 210 digs and 155 serve receptions and fourth with 32 kills
» Rachel Dudley — first on the team with 40 aces and 127 assists and sixth with 22 kills
After the senior night festivities were over, the Crusaders swept the United Christian team 3-0 with scores of 25-13, 25-7 and 25-12.
The win upped the Temple squad’s record to an even 7-7.
“We started out the season pretty good. Even though we opened the season losing to our cross town rivals New Covenant in four sets, but then the girls showed a lot of heart by winning three consecutive five-set matches,” said Hurt. “We finally stepped over the edge with the five-set matches and went into a slump with three consecutive losses. But the girls’ confidence are up and we look to finish the regular season strong heading into the playoffs.”
