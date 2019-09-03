The Temple Christian soccer team rebounded from a opening season 5-1 loss to Westover Christian by blanking United Christian in a 4-0 win last Thursday.
Levi Donahue led the Crusaders as he booted in three goals within 10 minutes.
AnnMarie Loving and teammate Ben had assists on two of those goals. Gabe Greene scored the final goal for Temple.
Goal keeper James Helbling locked down the net with seven saves in preserving the shutout.
“The team played very well considering they haven’t had much time to practice,” said Temple coach JR Swisher. “We lost seven players from last year’s team so we don’t have a whole lot of depth. I was still proud of the effort that our team gave this week.”
