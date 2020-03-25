Before the coronavirus brought a halt to sports around the state, country and globe the Temple Christian School baseball team was able to get in one regular season game on March 12.
The official season opener for the Crusaders was slated for two days earlier but was called off because of rain.
Temple’s opponent, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy, exploded for 17 first inning runs, putting the home team in a deep hole in an eventual 22-2 loss.
Smith Mountain added three runs in the second inning, which also had the Temple Crusaders post its only two runs.
Both squads went scoreless in the third while Smith Mountain plated two runs. After another scoreless frame for Temple, the game was called due to the mercy rule.
The next day all spring sports in the area were postponed and later cancelled for the year due to the pandemic, leaving baseball and softball fields unusually empty for the start of spring.
The Crusaders’ roster includes Jayden Gonzalez, Conner Harris, Grayson Harris, Caleb Johnson, Justin Gibson, Ethan Busby, Mitch Reno, Fulton Fitzgerald, Ben Fields and Andrew Burns. The head coach is Mark Walton.
