Sweet Briar College has added a new logo to the athletics brand: the FIERCE Vixen.
“The fresh and dynamic logo joins the legacy Vixen identity to create an expanded, powerful and meaningful brand,” the college said in a press release.
Sweet Briar College spent the past year reflecting on what Vixen athletics means to the Sweet Briar family and worked closely with athletes, coaches and alumnae to develop the FIERCE Vixen, according to the release.
“The bold use of Sweet Briar’s pink and green is complemented by strong strokes and accents of midnight blue, which project the intrinsic connection of the college and athletics,” the release said.
Sweet Briar’s office of communications worked with David Stanley of SilverLining Design and Hal Neal of Neal Studio to develop this new athletics logo.
“I would like to thank our sports information director, Casey Grogan, and our senior director of communications, Amy Ostroth, for their work in shepherding the development of this new logo,” said Jodi Canfield, athletics director. “The end result is amazing. The FIERCE Vixen is truly a distinctive and identifiably athletics logo.”
Sally Old Kitchin, a Sweet Briar alumna, former SBC board member and dedicated supporter of athletics, has seen the enormous positive impact athletics has had on the college over the years.
“Athletics have consistently drawn students to Sweet Briar. You can sense the joy they have for their sport and pride in representing their college,” Kitchin said. “The mascot encourages athletes and everyone in the Sweet Briar family to rally around college spirit, both on and off the field.”
The FIERCE Vixen logo will begin to make her appearance throughout athletic teams and the college community during January. For more information visit www.sbc.edu.
- Justin Faulconer
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
