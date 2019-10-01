Sweet Briar Athletics Director Jodi Canfield has been appointed to the NCAA Research Committee as one of two Division III representatives on the 10-member committee, the college recently announced.
The NCAA is a membership-driven association and is governed by more than 150 committees with almost 1,500 committee members from NCAA institutions and conferences. The Research Committee is one of 14 association-wide committees that represent the NCAA.
"I am honored to be selected to the association-wide NCAA research committee," Canfield said in a news release. "This committee serves an important function in funding graduate and post-graduate research studies that align with the mission and goals of the NCAA. It will be rewarding to read a research study that leads to innovation in procedures and practices enhancing the student-athlete experience."
The NCAA bylaws state that the NCAA Research Committee shall evaluate, supervise and coordinate the association's research activities; make recommendations to the Executive Committee regarding expenditures of association funds for research projects and make recommendations to the management councils concerning research topics in intercollegiate activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.