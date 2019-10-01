Sweet Briar Athletics Director Jodi Canfield has been appointed to the NCAA Research Committee as one of two Division III representatives on the 10-member committee, the college recently announced. 

The NCAA is a membership-driven association and is governed by more than 150 committees with almost 1,500 committee members from NCAA institutions and conferences. The Research Committee is one of 14 association-wide committees that represent the NCAA. 

"I am honored to be selected to the association-wide NCAA research committee," Canfield said in a news release. "This committee serves an important function in funding graduate and post-graduate research studies that align with the mission and goals of the NCAA. It will be rewarding to read a research study that leads to innovation in procedures and practices enhancing the student-athlete experience."

The NCAA bylaws state that the NCAA Research Committee shall evaluate, supervise and coordinate the association's research activities; make recommendations to the Executive Committee regarding expenditures of association funds for research projects and make recommendations to the management councils concerning research topics in intercollegiate activities.

Justin Faulconer

